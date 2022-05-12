Udhayanidhi Stalin reveals Maamannan with Keerthy Suresh & Fahadh Faasil will be his last film as an actor

Maamannan, the anticipated project, which was announced with a star-studded cast of Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, will mark the last film of Udhayanidhi Stalin. He is also bankrolling the film under his production house Red Giant Movies. He revealed in a recent interview that Maamannan will be his last film as an actor. Reportedly, it's been quite difficult for him to balance cinema and politics.

Udhyanidhi Stalin is also a politician and is quite active too as his father Stalin is the Chief Minister of Tamil Naidu. However, to focus entirely on politics, he decided to quit movies. The trailer for director Arunraja Kamaraj's much-awaited film, Nenjuku Needhi, was released and it also features some dialogues that indirectly refer to Udhayanidhi’s political stance.

Mari Selvaraj, who is known for movies like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, is directing this film. Maamannan has Theni Eswar as the cinematographer while the super-talented Selva RK is the editor. Dhilip Subbarayan is onboard as n action choreographer and Sandy master is the dance choreographer. The much-awaited Tamil film has music by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Udhyanidhi is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Neenjuku Needhi, which is the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and is set for theatrical release on May 20. The team has added a montage song and two characters to the original version to suit the Tamil audience.

