Uff, Vijay Deverakonda looks oh-so-handsome in his NEW avatar in short hair & formals; See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He is also one of the hottest hunks and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He often treats his fans with his pictures and videos. Anyone who religiously follows Vijay must know that the actor had grown his hair long. But, just a while back, Vijay shared his new look as he cut his hair short and his fans cannot keep calm.

He shared the photos on Instagram and looked oh-so-handsome. He wore formals in the photos and oozed gorgeousness. His hair was short and his beard was perfect. While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Boy.” As soon as he posted the photographs, his fans started pouring sweet comments and love on him. A fan wrote, “Always look fantastic.” Another user commented, “Boy you cute.”

See Vijay Deverakonda’s photos here:

Speaking about Vijay’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Liger alongside Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he has Puri Jagannadh’s next movie big-budget movie is titled 'Jana Gana Mana' in the pipeline. The movie will hit theatres on 3rd August 2023.

Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a Pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.

The makers had left no stone unturned to create buzz about the film. For the announcement launch event, Vijay had made a grand entry in the chopper as an army officer.

