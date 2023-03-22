Ugadi 2023: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi send wishes; NBK108 first look out on auspicious occasion

As we all know, Ugadi marks the beginning of the New Year and the celebrations have begun in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. One of the biggest celebrated festivals in these states, Ugadi is called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The Kannadigas use the term Yugadi for this festival. South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Kalyanram, Sai Pallavi, and others have sent best wishes to their fans and well-wishers on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi 2023.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness!!."

Sai Pallavi tweeted, "I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi."



Makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam and Naga Chaitanya's Custody shared new posters on this auspicious occasion. On the other hand, Nani, who has geared up for the release of his much-awaited Pan-Indian film Dasara, tweeted, "Wish you all a very happy ugadi."

Kalyanram wished his fans 'Happy Ugadi' with an intriguing poster of his upcoming film, Devil.



Also, Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with director Anil Ravipudi for #NBK108. Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster, and in the second, he is seen in an aggressive avatar with a beard and handlebar moustache.



Pawan Kalyan celebrates Ugadi 2023 at home

