Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan looks stylish in his latest Instagram post

Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan recently turned 69. While the 70s are just around the corner for this veteran, he goes on to defy age and how! A recent Instagram post is testimony to this fact. Kamal Haasan shared a picture looking stylish as he posed next to a piano. He captioned the photo, "Play on!!"

The actor was seen wearing a white ribbed sweatshirt and beige-toned cargo pants. He was also carrying a dark brown oversized jacket. He completed his look with stylish sunglasses and pink rocking shoes. The background of the picture looks like an old-time antique piece collection with detailed walls and wood flooring.

Check out Kamal Haasan's latest Instagram post below

Kamal Haasan's recent message for director Alphonse Puthren

Premam director Alphonse Puthren recently grabbed headlines when he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and announced a hiatus from mainstream filmmaking. In response, veteran actor Kamal Haasan sent a heartwarming message to Puthren, expressing his admiration for the director's work and encouraging him to take care of his health.

The audio clip of Haasan's message was shared by actor R. Parthiban on his official Instagram handle. In the message, Haasan praised Puthren's songwriting skills, saying, "He (Alphonse Puthren) may not be physically well, but from the sound of it, I can feel his mind is very fruitful."

Haasan's message resonated with fans and the film fraternity, who appreciated his genuine concern for Puthren's well-being. Puthren's decision to step back from filmmaking is a courageous step, and Haasan's message serves as a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Check out the audio note of Kamal Haasan's to director Alphonse Puthren below

Upcoming projects of Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has quite a few films lined up, including the highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and many more. The film is touted to hit the silver screens early next year.

Kamal Haasan will also feature in Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 1997 film Indian, helmed by S. Shankar. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and more in prominent roles. The film is all set to release on Independence Day, next year.

KH233 is touted to be a military action film. Kamal Haasan shared a video from a gun range via his social media, saying he was training for the upcoming film. The film is directed by H Vinoth.

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's reunion with Mani Ratnam for the first time after their 1987 gangster film Nayakan. The Vikram actor portrays the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker. The film is touted to be an action thriller film. The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International in tandem with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

