Ulagai Vella Pogiraal: Nayanthara's Annapoorani drops first single; bold stride in women's narrative

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses today and has continued to entertain the audience for more than two decades now. The actress is known for her ability to handle different roles in a multitude of genres with ease.

On the occasion of her 39th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film, Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, have dropped the first single from the film. The song, titled Ulagai Vella Pogiraal talks about the resilience of women and mentions that they have the strength to take on the entire world.

More about the song

The song seems to talk about Nayanthara’s character, who not just dreams, but also takes steps to follow her dreams, even if it means fighting against multiple people who discourage her along the way. The music has been composed by Thaman S, while Harini has rendered the vocals for the song. The song seems to give a vague idea about the theme of the film as well.

More about Annapoorani

Annapoorani marks Nayanthara’s 75th venture in the film industry. The film helmed by Nilesh Krishna, also features an ensemble cast including Jai, Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and many more.

The makers of the film released its teaser on October 24th. The film seems to be set in Srirangam, near Trichy and follows the story of a traditional Brahmin family. However, things take a turn when Nayanthara’s character, Poorani, wishes to learn more about non-vegetarian dishes.

The film has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, in collaboration with Naad Studios and Trident Arts, while the music for the film has been composed by Thaman S. The camera for the film has been cranked by Sathyan Sooryan, known for films like Master and Kaithi, and the editing department has been handled by Praveen Antony. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1st, this year.

Nayanthara on the work front

Apart from Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, Nayanthara also has two films coming up. One, is Test, which features Jayam Ravi, Meera Jasmine, and Siddharth alongside the Bigil actress, as well as the film Mannangatti Since 1960, which features Yogi babu in the lead as well.

