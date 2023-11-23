Ulaganayagan aka Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth share a 'blockbuster moment' on film sets

When the two poles of the universe meet, it is a beautiful sight to behold. And when two superstars of the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, come together, it is a treat for every fan's eyes.

The two actors were recently seen smiling and posing for pictures together. In the photos, Kamal Haasan was sporting his versatile look with grey hair and was seen wearing a black ensemble, while Rajinikanth was seen in his signature dark blue shirt. The two actors were seen hugging each other and were clearly enjoying each other's company.

The two heroes were shooting for their respective films, Indian 2 and Thalaivar 170, in the same studio. They were apparently surprised to know that they were shooting in the same studio and were seen discussing their upcoming films in the video.

Lyca Productions took to Twitter to share the photo and video of the superstar and Ulaganayagan together and captioned the tweet as, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!"

Check out the videos and photos of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth below

The photo and video quickly went viral and fans were overjoyed to see their two favorite actors together. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the two superstars.

Check out the fan's reaction to the Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth videos and photos below

