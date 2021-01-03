Uliyin Osai director Ilavenil passes away in Chennai after suffering a heart attack

The director is known for his film Uliyin Osai, which was written by Karunanidhi, and produced by S. P. Murugesan.

In a piece of shocking and heartbreaking news at the start of the year, Tamil director and writer Ilavenil passed away yesterday in Chennai. He was in his 70s. According to media reports, he suffered a heart attack. Ilavenil is survived by his wife and two kids. The director is known for his film Uliyin Osai, which was written by Karunanidhi, and produced by S. P. Murugesan. The film released on 4th July, 2008 and it featured Vineeth and Keerthi Chawla in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, DMK leader M.K. Stalin released a statement as he offered condolences to the director's family. Recently, Master actor Arun Alexander passes away after suffering a heart attack. Arun was known his laudable roles in films including Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released film Kaithi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil.

Lokesh Kanagaraj penned a note for Arun Alexander after his shocking demise. He tweeted, "Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na... couldn’t control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na..."

