Ullozhukku OTT Release: When and where to watch Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi starrer film online

Ullozhukku, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi in the lead roles, was released on June 21, 2024. If you are interested in watching it online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku is scheduled to begin streaming on December 26, 2025. The film will be available for viewing on the OTT platform Netflix.

The movie’s streaming update was spotted in Netflix’s recent online catalogue. Earlier, the film was available on Amazon Prime Video, but later removed from the platform due to a change in ownership rights.

Official trailer and plot of Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku follows the story of Anju, a young woman who is forced into a marriage with a terminally ill man, Thomaskutty.

After his death, her life takes a dramatic turn as tensions arise between her and her grieving mother-in-law, Leelamma. Amid all this, Anju is also secretly pregnant with her lover’s child.

Set against the backdrop of the devastating Kerala floods, the delayed funeral forces confrontations involving secrets, duty, and freedom. The film also highlights complex relationships between women and societal expectations.

Cast and crew Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and veteran actress Urvashi in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also features Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veena Nair, Prashanth Murali, Shebin Benson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jaya Kurup, Smruthi Anish, Alexander Attupuram, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Christo Tomy, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures.

The film’s music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while the cinematography is handled by Shehnad Jalal, with Kiran Das serving as the editor.

After bagging the Best Screenplay award at the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest in 2018, the film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2025.

Following its theatrical release, Ullozhukku received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise directed toward Urvashi’s performance. Additionally, the film achieved moderate success at the box office.

Looking ahead, Parvathy Thiruvothu has recently wrapped up her portions for the upcoming political heist actioner I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On the other hand, Urvashi is next expected to appear alongside Jayaram in a film directed by Pandiraaj.

