Ultimate Jyothika Quiz: How well do you know the Chandrakumi of Kollywood?

Jyothika, who has occupied a permanent place in or hearts, is the queen of Kollywood. Here is a quiz to the faans of the south star.

Actor Jyothika has been entertaining the fans of Kollywood for more than two decades. She started her career in Kollywood with Vaali starring Ajith and Simran. The film went on to become a huge success. With her powerful performances in all of her movies, she ruled the Kollywood industry for many years along with her counterpart Simran. She starred as the female lead in all top heroes of Kollywood including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, STR to name a few.

While she has been choosing female-centric movies off late, her role as a bubbly heroine in her earlier films is equally entertaining. It will be fair to say that she was the pioneer for both bubbly heroines and women-centric movies in Kollywood. Even though many heroines have come up in the recent years, the place that Jyothika has occupied in our hearts can never be replaced. Here is the ultimate Jyothika quiz for her true fans.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More