Ultimate Trisha Krishnan Quiz: How well do you know the South queen? Answer these questions to find out

Trisha Krishnan, who recently made the headlines by walking out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie Acharya, has occupied a huge space in the hearts of south movie buffs. The actor has delivered some tremendous performances. She is also one of the few female actors who have always made sure that their characters have some key roles in the movies that they star in. Be it Dhanalakshmi in Vijay starrer Ghilli or her recent outing with Rajinikanth as his wife Saro, Trisha has always given her best.

She has been roped in to play a lead role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, she will play the role of Chola queen Kundavai Nachiyar. Going by the Tamil novel that the movie is based on, Trisha will have some intense scenes, and her role is bigger than that of other three heroes – Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi. To know how big a fan of Trisha you are, take this ultimate quiz below and know for yourself.