Ultimate Yash Quiz: How well do you know your favourite KGF star?

If you think you know it all about your favourite star Yash, take the following test and find out. Play the quiz below and share your score in the comment section below.

Known for his humble and calm nature, Kannada star Yash has carved a niche in the film industry. He is known for his roles in the movies Rajadhani, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Kirataka and the latest being, K.G.F: Chapter 1. Meanwhile, the audience is looking forward to seeing him back on the big screen with KGF: Chapter 2. Besides being a brilliant actor, Yash is also known for his style statements.

The actor makes sure to grab limelight over his dashing looks. Well, Yash, also called Rocking star of Kannada film industry has worked relentlessly for years and has earned a massive fan following.

Well, Yash enjoys massive fan following and his well-wishers always make sure to go beyond and express their love for their favourite star. Now, if you think you know it all about your favourite star Yash, take the following test and find out.

Play the quiz below:

