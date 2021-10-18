Uma Maheswari of Metti Oli fame passes away; Co star opens up on her sudden demise

In a heartbreaking piece of news, young and talented actress Uma Maheswari of Metti Oli fame passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was 40. According to media reports, she felt uneasy and collapsed minutes before she passed away. Veteran actress Shanti Williams, who played Uma's mother in Metti Oli has now opened up on Uma's sudden demise.

"Uma Maheshwari is like a daughter to me. I was shocked to hear of her death. I don’t know why God takes away people who have to live at such a young age. Does God really exist is questionable when we see events like this happening. Actress Chitra VJ left us just a few months ago and we have still not come to terms with it and now suddenly Uma too is gone," IndiaGlitz quoted Shanti Williams as saying.

She further added, "We were also informed that Uma Maheshwari had been suffering from jaundice for the last few months and had been receiving treatment but had recently completely recovered from it. I am still unable to believe that she is no more."

Uma Maheswari is survived by her hubby Murugan, who is a veterinary doctor. Many celebrities took to social media and offered heartfelt condolences to Uma Maheswari's family.