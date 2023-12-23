Un Oliyile: Second single from Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is a heartfelt love song

The Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The film is touted to be a period action flick, and is helmed by Arun Matheswaran known for directing Rocky.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the first single from Captain Miller, titled Killer Killer, which was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and sung by Dhanush. Now the second single from the film has been released by the makers as well. The song, titled Un Oliyile, is a romantic track that is sure to touch the listener’s heart. Music composer Sean Roldan has rendered the vocals for the song.

Check out the song below:

It is known by now that Dhanush plays the eponymous rebel leader in Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming film. However, the character has a lot of depth and is not a rebel without a cause. The second single, Un Oliyile, gives the audience a little peek into the character’s romantic life.

The song, which lasts for 3 minutes and 46 seconds, starts off with a touch of poetry and carries a melancholic yet hopeful melody all the way through. It is clear that the song is set during a war and depicts Captain Miller's longing to spend more time with his partner, while also acknowledging the challenges that come with it. Kaber Vasuki's lyrics are beautifully brought to life by Sean Roldan's vocals, accompanied by GV Prakash's music.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken and many more in prominent roles. The film, which is co-written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, also has Madhan Karky as a co-writer.

Advertisement

The film has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, while Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film. Nagooran Ramachandran has been roped in as the editor as well.

It was revealed earlier this year that Captain Miller is set to be a three-part film, with its first part coming out during Sankarnti/Pongal of 2024.

What’s next for Dhanush

Dhanush will next be seen in a film, tentatively titled D50, which is also helmed by him. The film reportedly features SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and many more in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Killer Killer Single OUT: Dhanush starrer Captain Miller drops exhilarating song by GV Prakash Kumar