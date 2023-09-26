'Universe idea was not for Kaithi…': Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals Maanagaram plans; DEETS inside

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Leo, which features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more prominent faces. The most important question that cinephiles have right now, is whether the film will be a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU for short.

Lokesh Kanagraj reveals his actual idea for LCU

The LCU currently consists of two films, the 2019 film Kaithi, starring Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and George Maryan in prominent roles, and the 2022 film Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Gayathrie Shankar, and more in prominent roles. Both the films had a connected storyline, with Narain reprising the same role in both films. Vikram takes place after the timeline of Kaithi. In fact, Lokesh Kanagaraj has mentioned that the LCU would consist of 10 films.

But, that is not the only thing that the Master director has confirmed. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Lokesh revealed that the plan for a cinematic universe was actually one for Maanagaram and not Kaithi. He also touched upon what the LCU could possibly hold in store. A loose translation of what the director said in the interview would be:

“If you notice in Kaithi, he (Dilli) has a bag in his hand. That bag is actually full of trophies. I didn’t explore that angle. I decided not to use it in the edit table, as it was a totally different story. He is actually a kabaddi player, and the trophies were what he won in jail. That’s his only wealth. This is the key to a backstory, which we will explore later. But the universe idea was actually for Maanagaram, not Kaithi. I was considering making a film in the same pattern as Maanagaram, right after making the film. It would have been a kidnap story, which would be the base of the universe. Every group kidnaps someone, and the kidnapping has to be reversed. They have to leave the kidnapee exactly where they kidnapped them from. That’s the source of humor in the film. And for this, they require the help of a person, who turns out to be the Munishkanth character from Maanagaram. It happens in Andaman, a place that the character wanted to go in Maanagaram itself”

Check out the video below:

What’s next for Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Kaithi director is currently gearing up for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and more in prominent roles. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography department was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Philomin Raj, who has worked in all of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films so far continues as his editor for Leo as well. The audio launch of the film is set to take place on 30th September in Chennai.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the director is also set to direct his next film, which would have Rajinikanth as the lead. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar171 and has Anirudh as the music composer. Additionally, the film also features Anbariv as the stunt director, marking their fourth collaboration with the director, and second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Kabali in 2016.

Apart from that, Lokesh Kanagaraj had also announced that there would be a standalone film for the character of Rolex, featuring Suriya, who played the character in a cameo role in Vikram. But, the Rolex film will only be made after Thalaivar 171.

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi opens up about Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Leo like never before; Deets Inside