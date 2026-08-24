Unmadham OTT Release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose’s thriller film online

Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles, was released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film is now set to make its digital debut. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Unmadham

Unmadham is slated to premiere on SonyLIV and will begin streaming on September 4, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on social media. Alongside the announcement, the team wrote, “Some cases are solved. Some aren’t. But then there’s one case file nobody even dares to touch!!”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Unmadham

Unmadham follows Shelly, an officer who is unhappy with his routine job and dreams of becoming a screenwriter. After taking a year off to pursue his ambition, financial pressures force him to return to his department. Following a mistake at work, he is transferred to a remote station, where he discovers a long-forgotten file concerning the mysterious demise of a young woman.

It is considered unlucky by others, but Shelly decides to search, driven by his determination to uncover the truth and the possibility of turning it into a film script. What begins as a grounded search gradually takes a psychological turn as it starts affecting Shelly's state of mind and personal life.

As it deepens, Shelly begins experiencing disturbing visions and nightmares, blurring the boundaries between reality, his screenplay, and his own memories. His increasingly erratic behaviour also puts his relationship with his wife, Soumya, under strain.

Eventually, the mystery surrounding the supposedly cursed case takes a darker but grounded turn. The supernatural elements are revealed to be a cover for a hidden truth, leading Shelly toward the people responsible for the young woman's demise. The search ultimately becomes a deeply personal journey, forcing Shelly to confront both the truth behind it and the psychological impact it has had on him.

Cast and crew of Unmadham

Unmadham stars Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. The film also features Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, and others in key roles. Directed by Kiran Das, the film is written by Shahi Kabir.

Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, the film features music composed by Mujeeb Majeed , while Justin Varghese has handled the background score.

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