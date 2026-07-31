Unmadham Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Kunchacko Boban’s mystery thriller

Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir, the mystery thriller has received mixed reactions from audiences. Here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Unmadham Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Unmadham was a well-crafted crime mystery with an engaging storyline, strong performances, and a gripping screenplay. The user praised Kunchacko Boban’s performance, appreciated Shahi Kabir’s writing, and called Kiran Das’ directorial debut impressive.

Another viewer commented that the film remained engaging until the interval but felt that it lost its momentum in the second half, rating it 2/5.

A third netizen described Unmadham as a well-crafted psychological mystery that stood out for its gripping screenplay and solid performances. The user praised Shahi Kabir’s narrative, highlighted Kunchacko Boban ’s performance, and noted that the background score and cinematography elevated the overall experience.

Another user mentioned that Shahi Kabir returned with a genre-blending script that combines crime, psychological drama, supernatural elements, and shades of horror. The user felt that the first half was well executed despite slightly slow pacing, while the second half was less effective.

Here’s what the netizens have to say

More about Unmadham

Unmadham follows Shelly, an officer dealing with personal struggles and challenges in his domestic life. When he reopens a decades-old case, he finds himself drawn into a mystery filled with unsettling discoveries.

As Shelly digs deeper, strange events begin to challenge his understanding of reality. The search takes unexpected turns as he struggles to distinguish between truth and illusion while confronting the psychological impact of his pursuit.

The film explores Shelly’s journey as he attempts to uncover the mystery while dealing with the challenges that emerge during the investigation.

Alongside Kunchacko Boban, Unmadham features Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, Shaju Sreedhar, and others in key roles.

Directed and edited by Kiran Das, the film is written by Nayattu fame Shahi Kabir . Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Unmadham features cinematography by Arjun Sethu. The soundtrack has been composed by Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed.

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