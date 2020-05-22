Unmissable: Rana Daggubati’s cheeks turn red as he BLUSHED when asked about attention from Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati had an interactive session on social media, where he was asked about how he was enjoying the attention that he gets from his fiance Miheeka Bajaj.

While having a live session with Lakshmi Manchu, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati was asked about his new life. He was asked if he was enjoying all the attention that he receives from his fiancé to which the actor blushed adorability and said it has been fun. He said, “It's nice and fun. She is sweet and likes me the way I'm”. When he was asked about the way he proposed to her, he said, "I thought about it how to go and in the evening I confessed to Miheeka. She already had an idea of what was coming. I was too casual and no nervousness."

Rana Daggubati’s engagement came as an exciting piece of news to the fans and followers of the actor. Yesterday, the actor took to social media and shared some photos from the engagement ceremony and took his fans by surprise. The simple but elegant event was a huge treat to the eyes. On May 12th Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space and introduced Miheeka, while announcing about their relationship. The Baahubali actor shared a photo of himself with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Ever since his photo surfaced online, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the couple.

Check out Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu live session below:

Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Balvaldevan in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani, and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipa, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king.

