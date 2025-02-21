Unni Mukundan addresses his ‘no-kissing’ policy in films and REACTS to working with female co-star for first time

After delivering the ‘most violent’ Malayalam movie with Marco, Unni Mukundan now turned into a complete romantic hero with his recently released film Get Set Baby. Now, the actor discussed having a strict no-kissing, no-intimate scene policy at work and experience playing a romantic role for the first time.

Speaking with On Manorama, Unni Mukundan revealed that for the past seven years of his career, there has not been even one instance where he has done a romantic role. All of his films so far are single-handed lead characters without a female co-star.

Explaining the reason behind it, the actor tagged his policy of no-kissing and no-intimate scenes on-screen since he always wants his films to be those that can be watched by audiences of all age groups.

In his words, “In the past seven years, if you have noticed, I have not played a romantic hero in my films, from Meppadiyan till Marco. So I found it quite challenging. I think you could call it my limitation as an actor.”

He added, “I have a no-kissing, no-intimate scene rule that I follow in all my films. I want my movies to be appealing to all kinds of audiences.”

Moving further, Unni Mukundan revealed how many filmmakers since have given him examples of other stars and colleagues who are open to kissing scenes on-screen.

However, the actor highlighted his belief that there can be many ways of showing intimacy between couples on-screen and kissing need not be the only option. Unni further claimed that it can be achieved in a similar way where action scenes are shot, where there is no actual physical touch.

For the unversed, Unni Mukundan’s last film, Marco, had scored wonderfully at the box office across the country. The action flick is now available to be watched on the OTT platform SonyLIV.