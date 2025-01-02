Unni Mukundan BREAKS SILENCE after Marco gets leaked online; here's what he has to say to his fans

Unni Mukundan, who is enjoying the success of Marco, expressed his disappointment after the film was leaked online on several piracy websites. He took to his social media handle to make a special request to his fans. He urged them not to watch the pirated version of the movie.

The Marco actor also shared his feelings of helplessness in this situation and asked his followers for their support during this challenging time. He wrote, "Please don't watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I'm feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It's a request."

Several social media users came out in support of Unni Mukundan after his film Marco leaked online. A netizen commented, "Whatever print comes up... If these movies are not seen in theaters, it is only their loss."

Meanwhile, a social media user wrote, "Went to the theater twice and saw it. Might have gone again." "Theatre experience is on whole another level... Never miss it," read another comment.

Marco has been doing well in theaters since its release on December 20. Unfortunately, the movie has become a target of piracy and is now available online.

Reports reveal that Marco is accessible for free on torrent sites such as 1TamilMV, TamilBlasters and more. Users can stream or download the movie with ease. A leaked theatrical print of the Malayalam version has also surfaced online.

The film continues to perform well in cinemas, but the impact of the leak on its earnings is unclear. Piracy has also affected other movies like Viduthalai Part 2 and UI, which were leaked on their release day.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the release of the Marco Tamil-dubbed version in theaters on January 3. The Telugu version has already hit the big screens on January 1.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the film will start streaming online on OTT after 45 days of its theatrical run. It will be available in multiple languages and might have an extended runtime, including all the scenes that could not make it through the final cut.

