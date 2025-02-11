Unni Mukundan credits Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo and Yash’s KGF as the ‘inspiration’ behind Marco; ‘I cannot compete…’

Unni Mukundan created a storm at the box office with his film Marco. The movie not only did exceptionally well at the Malayalam box office but also went on to conquer other regional box offices, including the Hindi audience. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed the inspiration he had in mind to create a project which is deemed one of the most violent action films.

Speaking with Galatta, Unni Mukundan credited Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo and Yash’s KGF series for creating benchmarks in action thrillers across the audience. He then mentioned how it was these two specific movies which fuelled his ambition to create a similar genre of film in Malayalam.

In his words, “All the success of the other South Indian films that were happening in Kerala, like the KGF and Leo, all of that which came down in Kerala expected the entire market. It was a huge revelation for me in a space that okay, my audience is ready for this. I just have to give something at par.”

Having said this, the Marco actor agreed that not only did he have to bring something at par with the other two iconic movies, but also had to be mindful of a certain budgetary restriction he had, unlike the two massive projects he had inspired to look up to.

He said, “When I say at par, I cannot compete in terms of budget. There’s a massive difference. When I was also gradually growing. So there was a very definite plan, a very definite blueprint. I was a part of the production, I wanted it to happen in a certain way, but I didn’t want to limit my expectation to cut down on the impact.”

Well, back in one of his previous social media posts, Unni Mukundan had dropped a major update about his next venture. The star addressed that due to the genre of his film Marco, it had received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, rendering it unfit to watch for children.

Nonetheless, he assured that his next film will be up to the mark, something which can be watched by families and children alike and will be worth it for audiences who missed out on watching Marco in the theaters.