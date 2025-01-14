Unni Mukundan explains why Malayalam cinema is failing to achieve theatrical success in Hindi-speaking regions despite OTT popularity

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, is running successfully in theaters and has become a blockbuster. Owing to the film’s success, the actor was invited for an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions hosted by Anmol Jamwal.

During the conversation, the actor was asked about his take on why Malayalam cinema struggles to achieve success in theaters in Hindi-speaking regions, despite garnering rave reviews after its OTT release, with exceptions like Kalapani and Marco.

Responding to the question, Unni Mukundan said, “I think, primarily, it is because of the budget. Even when pitching the idea to someone, you need successful examples to support it. When you want a movie to reach a commercial level, it’s typically action because action is easier to take to a wider audience.”

“Now, when you want to shoot a high-end action movie, you need a star who is willing to do it. The star also needs to be backed up by presenting the movie in a manner that doesn't make it feel regionally bound. Considering all these factors, you need to entertain a larger audience, which requires a dynamic producer who is as passionate as the actor to take the film forward.”

He underlined that, as most audiences from Kerala consume a wide range of content, they also expect something new to be made, which can be unpredictable for the market.

Advertisement

However, Unni Mukundan expressed that he finds Hindi-speaking audiences to be among the most versatile. Lauding their nature and how accepting they are of South Indian movies in dubbed versions, the actor highlighted how this acceptance gives him the confidence to approach a sequel for Marco .

The actor also added that the success of his movie seems to have instilled confidence within his colleagues, such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas, as well.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth reaffirms his ‘Hukum’ as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a power-packed sequel by director Nelson