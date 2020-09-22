  1. Home
Unni Mukundan to join hands with Vysakh for action entertainer titled Bruce Lee

Wishing Unni Mukundan on his birthday, several Mollywood celebrities took to social media and congratulated on his next film, Bruce Lee.
Director Vysakh, who is known for his biggest blockbusters in Mollywood including megastar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan and Mammootty’s Madhuraraja, will be joining hands with actor Unni Mukundan for his next film. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the film is titled Bruce Lee. Apparently, the film will be made with a budget of Rs 25 Crore and it will be rolled out in 2021. The film will also be released in several languages other than Malayalam. 

On the birthday of Unni Mukundan, the announcement was made. Several Mollywood celebrities including Mohanlal and Prithviraj shared the news on their social media spaces while wishing the actor happy birthday. Udayakrishna has scripted the film, while Shaji Kumar will be cranking the camera. It should be noted that the director-writer duo has given several superhit family entertainers in Mollywood. The makers have confirmed that Bruce Lee will be a theatrical release.

The film is bankrolled by Unni Mukundan’s home banner Unni Mukundan Films, and Bruce Lee is the actor’s maiden production venture. The makers released a first look poster on the actor’s birthday, and in it, Unni Mukundan can be seen holding a gun. The picture's caption read as, ‘Every action has consequences’. It is expected that the film will be about relationships as the backdrop has a silhouette of a kid and an adult holding hands.

