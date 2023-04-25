Unni Mukundan pens a heartfelt note about his life-changing experience of meeting PM Narendra Modi

Unni Mukundan is one of the most promising stars in Malayalam cinema, who is known for the blockbuster success of his last film “Maalikappuram”, which is one of the biggest Malayalam hits from last year. The actor shared an Instagram post about a special meeting that he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is visiting Kerala to launch many development projects in Trivandrum and it is during this visit that the actor got to spend some time with him. Unni Mukundan seemed to have a special moment with his hero, with whom he shares a fond memory from his childhood in Gujarat. Unni goes on to say that he will always have this moment close to his heart.

Unni Mukunda’s fanboy note on Instagram

Unni is clearly excited about his meeting with the Prime Minister and seems to be on cloud nine. The actor took to Instagram to note, “This is the most electrifying post from this account! thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14-year-old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u and talk to you in Gujarati! It’s done and what a way it has been! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life! I will never forget a word you told me.. every Advice will be put to practice and implemented! Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn @narendramodi @pmooffice8 (sic)." He also shared pictures of him sitting with the Prime Minister for a 45-minute session and sharing his love and fanboy excitement.

Upcoming Projects

Unni Mukundan is currently busy with a host of films in various stages of production. He is currently shooting for the fantasy thriller titled “Gandharva Jr” where he will be in a never-before-seen avatar. The pan-Indian film is expected to release in multiple languages. The film is helmed by debutant Aravind Vishnu and is slated to release at the end of the year. Unni Mukundan will also be seen in the central role in the action film “Bruce Lee”, which will be directed by hitmaker Vysakh and bankrolled by Gokulam Movies. The film currently in pre-production is expected to be one of the biggest films in his career. Unni Mukundan will be seen next in the romantic drama “Mindiyum Paranjum”, where he will star alongside Aparan Balamurali.