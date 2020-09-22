Unni Mukundan’s Bruce Lee: Mohanlal RELEASES motion poster of the Vysakh directorial

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and released the film’s motion poster, while wishing the actor a happy birthday and wishing the team all the best.

On the occasion of Unni Mukundan’s birthday, it was revealed that he will be joining hands with director Vysakh. Mollywood megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and released the film’s motion poster, while wishing the actor a happy birthday and wishing the team all the best. As soon as the motion poster came up online, it took over the internet with fans and followers sharing it across all social media platforms, while wishing the actor on his birthday.

Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd, Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday”. Unni Mukundan, who also shared the motion poster, wrote on his Twitter space, “Here... Lee! And, We will bring some high octane action based on martial arts! Motion Poster”.

Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday Watch - https://t.co/xjXghSk6bz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 22, 2020

For the unversed, director Vysakh is known for his biggest blockbusters in Mollywood including megastar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan and Mammootty’s Madhuraraja. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the film is titled Bruce Lee. Apparently, the film will be made with a budget of Rs 25 Crore and it will be rolled out in 2021. The film will also be released in several languages other than Malayalam. The film is bankrolled by Unni Mukundan’s home banner.

