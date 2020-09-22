  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Unni Mukundan’s Bruce Lee: Mohanlal RELEASES motion poster of the Vysakh directorial

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and released the film’s motion poster, while wishing the actor a happy birthday and wishing the team all the best.
18219 reads Mumbai
Unni Mukundan’s Bruce Lee: Mohanlal RELEASES motion poster of the Vysakh directorialUnni Mukundan’s Bruce Lee: Mohanlal RELEASES motion poster of the Vysakh directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Unni Mukundan’s birthday, it was revealed that he will be joining hands with director Vysakh. Mollywood megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and released the film’s motion poster, while wishing the actor a happy birthday and wishing the team all the best. As soon as the motion poster came up online, it took over the internet with fans and followers sharing it across all social media platforms, while wishing the actor on his birthday.

Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd, Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday”. Unni Mukundan, who also shared the motion poster, wrote on his Twitter space, “Here... Lee! And, We will bring some high octane action based on martial arts! Motion Poster”.

See the tweet here:

Also Read: Unni Mukundan to join hands with Vysakh for action entertainer titled Bruce Lee

For the unversed, director Vysakh is known for his biggest blockbusters in Mollywood including megastar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan and Mammootty’s Madhuraraja. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the film is titled Bruce Lee. Apparently, the film will be made with a budget of Rs 25 Crore and it will be rolled out in 2021. The film will also be released in several languages other than Malayalam. The film is bankrolled by Unni Mukundan’s home banner.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement