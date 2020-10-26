Unni Mukundan’s film Meppadiyan starts shooting; Actor shares PHOTOS from pooja ceremony

The news reports on the Mamangam actor states that his upcoming film is based on real life events. The much awaited drama is expected to be a full family entertainer, state news reports.

The well known actor from the southern film industry, Unni Mukundan shared photos from the pooja ceremony of his upcoming film called Meppadiyan. As per news reports the film has officially gone on floors. The news reports on the Mamangam actor states that his upcoming film is based on real life events. The much awaited drama from the southern film industry is expected to be a full family entertainer, state the latest news reports.

The film, Meppadiyan with Unni Mukundan in the lead is reportedly very unique in its approach and varies from the previous flicks of the lead actors. The actor Unni Mukundan featured in the magnum opus, called Mamangam with Mammootty in the lead. The film was helmed by ace director M Padmakumar. The fans and followers of Unni Mukundan are eagerly waiting for the film. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans have been waiting to watch the actor back on the big screen. The makers of the highly anticipated film, Meppadiyan had to wait till the lockdown ended in order to kick start the film's shoot.

Check out the post

Unni Mukundan is also producing the film. The actor has turned producer with the upcoming drama, as Unni Mukundan Films is backing the upcoming project. The news reports state that the upcoming Unni Mukundan starrer will be shot in locations at Erattupetta and Pala. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the film at 48 locations.

