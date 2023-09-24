Unni Mukundan sets Internet ablaze with shirtless PIC; credits Salman Khan for making him a fitness freak

Actor Unni Mukundan is a popular actor who enjoys a considerable amount of fan following. Recently, the actor shared a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram handle. Soon after Unni Mukundan posted the picture, netizens could not stop raving about the actor and his physique. In his caption, the actor thanked Salman Khan, as he had intended the post to be a tribute to the Kick actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Unni Mukundan wrote, ‘Thank You Salman Khan for this Song and most Importantly for making me a fitness freak.’ Through his post, the actor was referencing Salman Khan’s iconic song Oh Oh Jane Jaana from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Unni Mukundan credited the song sung by Kamaal Khan and, more importantly, credited Salman Khan for inspiring him to concentrate on his fitness. The actor revealed that Salman is the reason for his becoming the fitness freak that everyone knows him as today.

Unni Mukundan’s work front

Unni Mukundan made his feature film debut in Tamil and not in Malayalam, as many think. He forayed into the world of films with the 2011 film Seedan, which also starred Dhanush in a cameo appearance. The film was, in turn, a remake of the Navya Nair starrer Nandanam. Unni Mukundan had essayed the character that was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original. His last theatrical release was Malikappuram, which was released last year. The film was a huge success at the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing film in Unni Mukundan’s career.

After the release of Malikappuram, Unni Mukundan gave an interview in which he talked about the challenges he faced throughout his decade-long career. The actor said, “When I had no muscles, they said he had no muscles, and when I was back with a muscled body, they alleged I only had muscles and no acting chops. Each time, it was different. But all that didn’t really disillusion me. I knew that I would get my due one day. Even in those failed films, I gave my 100%. Maybe this success is a result of all that hard work. Today I have a set of producers, writers, and directors to back me up.”

