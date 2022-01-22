Unni Mukundan supports Manju Warrier as she faces trolls for removing promotional post of his film Meppadiyan

Unni Mukundan's recent film Meppadiyan was released in theatres on January 14 and as a part of promotions, many Mollywood celebs posted regarding the film. Manju Warrier also shared a post regarding the film but later deleted it and the actress faced severe backlash and also became a target of trolling.

Unni Mukundan came in support of Manju Warrier regarding the trolling on social media and urged netizens to not drag her into any unwanted controversies. The actor also mentioned that he was informed by Manju's team about removing the promotional post.

He took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note supporting Manju, which read, “Hello friends, It has been brought to my notice that a certain issue related to a goodwill post made by Manju Warrier @manju.warrier to promote my film #Meppadiyan is making unwanted news. I would like to clear that it was well informed in advance by Manju Warrier's social media team that any goodwill post of this nature will be removed after a week from their social media handles. So we don't see any issue here. Hence, it's a request not to drag an honoured and celebrated actor with such feeble concerns. Hope all concerns related to this issues ends here."

On the work front, Manju Warrier has a lot of ambitious projects in the pipeline such as Jack and Jill, Kayattam, Padavettu, Meri Awaaz Suno, etc. Unni Mukundan, on other hand, will be next seen in Mohanlal's Bro Daddy and 12th Man.

