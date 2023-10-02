Unni Mukundan to star in action film Marco; First look poster OUT

Unni Mukundan is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Malayalam cinema. The actor has proved his worth time and again, by acting in films like Malikappuram, 12th Man, Vikramadithyan, and many more.

Now, the actor is seen in a new avatar, by the name of Marco. The film is written and directed by Haneef Adeni. Shareef Muhammed and Abdul Gadhaf have produced the film under the banner of Cubes Entertainment. The makers of the film took to social media to release the first look motion poster of the film, with the caption:

“You saw his villainism! Now witness the Heroics!!”

Check out the poster below:

About the motion poster

The motion poster begins with the shot of a wristwatch, which is later revealed to be tied to a severed hand. As the camera pans out, the protagonist is revealed, donning a gold watch, with a lit cigar in his hand. He held a bloody sword in his other hand.

The motion poster was accompanied by the same background score that was used for the character of Marco Jr., also played by Unni Mukundan, in the 2019 film Mikhael. The film was also helmed by Haneef Adeni, and featured Nivin Pauly in the titular role, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, KPAC Lalitha, Sudev Nair, Ashokan, and more portraying prominent roles. The name ‘Marco’, as well as the BGM used, prompted fans to speculate that the upcoming film was a spin-off of the character from the 2019 film.