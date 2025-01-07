Unni Mukundan was about to lose his eyesight while shooting for Marco? Actor reveals shocking details

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan delivered a smashing performance at the box office with his latest release, Marco. The action thriller has already emerged as a highest-grossing film and has obtained rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The Haneef Adeni directorial has now scaled up to become the highest-rated Malayalam film of all time.

Recently, during an interview with India Today Digital, Unni Mukundan spilled the beans on the tough ordeal he had to go through whilst shooting for Marco, which could have easily damaged his eyes permanently, leading to even a loss of vision.

Citing the reason behind the same, the actor claimed how the makers had to use a massive quantity of 250-300 liters of fluid substance resembling blood for most of the scenes.

Moreover, a chemical substance was even added to his eyes, so that they appeared bloodshot and more relatable to the rugged avatar that was required in the screenplay. However, this chemical used to become sticky inside the eye due to prolonged use, which could have cost him his eyesight completely.

He said, “I had to put a certain type of chemical in the eye, just to make it look more red and authentic. Because of temperature changes, this material would get sticky. My doctor later told me that it could have literally damaged my eyes. I shouldn't have done it.”

When asked about why he deemed it necessary to take such a big risk in the first place, the star revealed how he simply got lost in the groove of the shooting Marco and continuously shooting made him behave like he was in a trance.

As a result, he did not really get an outlet to avoid such a narrow risk of losing something so imperative in life.

