Unparalleled Legacy of Superstar Krishna: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares video of his journey with a note

Her note went like this, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu."

Mahesh Babu recently lost his father and veteran superstar Krishna. Remembering her father-in-law, the Spyder actor's better half, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video celebrating the legacy of the late actor. Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note for Krishna.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Mahesh Babu also dropped a similar post for his dad. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star wrote, "Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage…and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna...My Superstar."

Krishna's demise

The late Tollywood superstar left for a heavenly abode at the age of 79. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on 15th November this year. Several bigwigs from the industry like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Vijay Deverakonda, among others, attended the last rites of Krishna. 2022 has been a very difficult year for Mahesh Babu as he lost three of his beloved family members in a short span including his father Krishna, his mother Indira Devi, and brother Ramesh Babu.

