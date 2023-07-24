Unseen photo: Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini Ajith and their children prefer Oppenheimer over Barbie?

For some time now, the discourse pertaining to Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been everywhere. Since both films are releasing together, the internet was having so much fun comparing how different the two films were. Now that both films have been released, this discourse is at its peak.

It is also exciting for film lovers to keep tabs on their favorite celebrities and to check which movie among the two they prefer to watch first. The latest celebrity to step out to watch one of the two aforementioned films is Shalini Ajith. As it turns out, Ajith Kumar’s family prefers to watch Oppenheimer over Barbie.

Shalini Ajith and her children step out to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters

Ajith Kumar’s family steps out for movie time

The pictures of Shalini Ajith and her two kids, Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar, are being widely shared on social media. They were not accompanied by Ajith, maybe because the actor always tries to maintain a low profile. But nonetheless, the trio seemed to have a good time at the movies with Oppenheimer.

On the professional front

After 2001’s Piriyadha Varam Vendum, Shalini Ajith has not acted in a movie. She bid adieu to her acting career after her marriage to Ajith Kumar. Shalini was one of the leading actresses in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema during the late 90s and early 2000s. Every now and then, there are rumors that she will make a comeback. But all these reports to date have been wrong.

Fans are still eagerly waiting for the actress to make her return to the world of movies. But even without that, the actress is loved and cherished by the general audience for the films she has done. Shalini started her acting career when she was a kid and was hugely successful as a child artist.

The roles that she played as a kid were so popular that there was even a hairstyle inspired by her look in a movie. She is one of the very few child actors to have successfully transitioned into leading roles.

