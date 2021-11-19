Unseen Photos: Nayanthara's birthday bash with Samantha, Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi was about happy faces, joy

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan hosted a surprise birthday party for his ladylove Nayanthara on the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Vignesh played a perfect host and left no stone unturned to make Nayanthara's birthday special. The sky was lit with fireworks with a customised cake having 'lady superstar' on it.

A few unseen photos of the Bigil actress celebrating her special day with Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and other cast and crew of the film have surfaced on social media. Sam shared a stunning photo with the birthday girl on Instagram along with a note that read, "She came

She saw

She dared

She dreamed

She performed and

she conquered !!

Happy birthday Nayan."

Nayanthara's birthday bash was all about happy faces and joy. Check it out below:

On the work front, Nayanthara has teamed up with Maya and Game Over fame director Ashwin Kumar for her next film. The makers of the film announced the news on her birthday, yesterday.

Prithvi Chandrasekar is onboard for the film's music while Vignesh Shivan is backing the project under Rowdy Pictures.

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the release of Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.