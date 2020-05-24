Unseen PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's romantic candid moments from their Roka ceremony

A day after the couple made it official in the presence of their family, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a few photos with their fans.

Rana Daggubati and his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony took place on May 20 at the memorial of late legendary producer D Ramanaidu at Ramanaidu Film Studios in Hyderabad. The Roka ceremony is the first wedding event in which both the families gather and confirm their novel relationship to each other. The ceremony was attended only by the close family members including Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. A day after the couple made it official in the presence of their family, Rana and Miheeka took to Instagram and shared a few photos with their fans.

Now, we have got our hands on some unseen romantic yet candid moments of the couple that set an example of what true love and togetherness is. In every picture from their Roka ceremony, the couple is shining brighter. Rana and Miheeka are setting major couple goals. The new couple in town is grabbing all the attention and they look adorable together.

Check out some unseen photos below:

During an Instagram Live Session with Lakshmi Manchi, the 35-year-old actor shared about proposing Miheeka for marriage and how he decided that she is the one. The Baahubali actor said, "If you meet the right person, good things happen. You feel like going ahead. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

Rana Daggubati also revealed that his parents were shocked initially but were equally happy knowing that their son has found the love of his life. "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. Everyone was extremely happy, and everyone was like finally," Rana said during his conversation with actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REPEATS her Sabyasachi outfit and looks radiant at Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Roka

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×