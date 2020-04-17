Unseen Photos: Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannadh bond at Fighter's launch party

We have got our hands on some unseen photos of the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda bonding with Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others at their upcoming film Fighter's launch party.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming film, Fighter has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film marks Ananya Panday's debut in the South Indian Film industry. After iSmart Shankar, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this Puri Jagannadh directorial. Fighter is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while will be presenting the Hindi version of the upcoming Pan-India release. Well, ahead of the film's shoot, the makers had hosted a launch party, which was attended by Vijay Deverakonda and other team members.

The party was hosted a couple of months back but now, we have got our hands on some unseen photos of the Arjun Reddy star bonding with Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others. Also seen at the party are Ananya's parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday. One can see in the picture, Ananya looking cute in a dress while Vijay looks dashing as always in printed shirt paired with black formal pants. Clearly, the team had a gala time together!

Check out the unseen photos below:

Touted to be an action entertainer, this tentatively titled Fighter, flagged off in Mumbai in February with a Pooja ceremony. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai last month and looking forward to kick-start the new schedule post the COVID-19 lockdown.

What do you think of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's refreshing on-screen pairing? Let us know in the comment section below.

