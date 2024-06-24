Unseen PIC of Pawan Kalyan with wife Anna Lezhnev, kids Akira Nandan and Aadya from his oath ceremony goes viral

Pawan Kalyan is currently basking in the joy of his massive win in the 2024 Assembly Polls. He not only won but scripted history for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from winning the Pithapuram seat, Kalyan ensured that all 21 of the Jana Sena party's candidates, including his own, were elected in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Amidst all this, a picture from the ceremony, featuring the Thammudu actor with his lovely wife Anna Lezhneva and kids is going viral on the internet.

UNSEEN happy family photo of Pawan Kalyan from his oath ceremony goes viral

The heartwarming picture features Pawan Kalyan with his wife Anna Lezhneva and his kids from his second marriage with Renu Desai, Akira Anand, and Aadya. The vibrant picture exudes nothing but pure love, warmth, and happiness.

Such a cute picture. Right?

The adorable picture is from Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony that was held amidst high-profile dignitaries on June 12. The mega event also witnessed Pawan Kalyan taking oath as the deputy CM in the Naidu-led government.

While the Agnyaathavaasi actor opted for a classic white kurta pant set, his better half looked lovely in a simple yet elegant cotton saree. On the other hand, Akira opted for a red shirt with a vesti, and the Vakeel Saab actor’s little princess chose a violet kurta set for the occasion.

The mega family including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan’s children, and wife among others graced the special occasion.

Pawan Kalyan on the professional front

Following his massive success in his political career, the actor-turned-politician is gearing up for the release of OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The highly anticipated movie is expected to be released this year and feature him in a thrilling action flick.

The story of OG revolves around a vicious criminal, Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year hiatus to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau. Along with Pawan Kalyan, the action thriller flick features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan will feature in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. In this fantasy action movie which takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, the actor portrays an outlaw.

The actor has also joined with Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram in important parts. In the flick, the Thammudu star will portray the role of a police officer.

