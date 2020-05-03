Unseen Pic: Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati & Allu Sirish's class 10 group PHOTO goes viral; Can you spot them?

Many are going back in time and are cherishing the good memories from their school, college days. One such image of Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Allu Sirish's class 10 group picture is going viral.

Throwback pictures of the celebrities are grabbing all the attention amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. Many are going back in time and are cherishing the good memories from their school, college days. One such image of Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Allu Sirish's class 10 group picture has gone viral on social media. Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan can be spotted in the third row from the top while Allu Sirish is seen in chubby look in the first row of the picture. Allu Sirish, who recently celebrated his birthday, is a couple of years younger to both Rana and Ram Charan.

Also, not many know, Ram Charan's wife Upasana was also in the same school and was junior to him while Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha was their classmate. Well, lockdown memories are getting interesting and fans are getting a chance to see some unseen photos of their favourite stars from their teenage days. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh also shared a major throwback picture of her from college days and her then to now transformation had left everyone stunned. Meanwhile, check out this flashback moment of Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Allu Sirish from their high school days.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

