UNSEEN PIC: Vijay Deverakonda takes a holy dip with mother Madhavi at Sangam during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

On Friday, Vijay Deverakonda traveled from Hyderabad to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam during the Mahakumbh festivities. Now, a photo of the actor with his mother, Madhavi, from the mela is going viral on social media. In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen offering prayers with folded hands.

For the special occasion, Vijay Deverakonda wore an orange dhoti with sacred beads (rudraksha mala) around his neck. On the other hand, his mother opted for an orange kurta with white floral patterns, paired with a shawl and rudraksha beads. While fans loved seeing the actor embrace spirituality, they couldn't get over his VD12 look in the viral picture.

Take a look at the photo below:

Not only Vijay Deverakonda, but several celebrities from the South have traveled to Prayagraj to offer their prayers during the Mahakumbh Mela. Malayalam actor Jayasurya also visited the holy site and took a dip in Sangam with his family. He sported a bearded look during his trip and shared a series of photos from the festivities. He captioned his post, "MAHAKUMBH 2025."

Take a look at his post:

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty also took a holy dip in Sangam with her father in Mahakumbh a few days ago. She also shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle and penned a long note.

Srinidhi shared that she felt as if Prayagraj had called her and she had no prior plans to visit. The actress explained that she was busy with work, but one thing led to another, and she eventually booked her flights and found herself there. She also spoke about her father, who eagerly joined her last-minute plans without any hesitation.

"I had no idea or plans made initially, I was busy working, and then one thing led to another. I booked my flights, stay n got a backpack n here I was. Searching routes amidst millions," she wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela holds special significance as it is happening after 144 years. The event is taking place from January 13 to February 26.