UNSEEN VIDEO: Beautiful bride-to-be Hansika Motwani is all smiles in a white floral Sharara at her Haldi
Hansika Motwani makes for a beautiful and happy bride-to-be in his unsee video from her Haldi ceremony. The Maha actress will be getting married to Sohael Khaturiya.
Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya are all set to take the plunge today on 4 December at the 450-year-old Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. Before the two become man and wife, the couple has been entertaining the fans with glimpses from their wedding festivities. Going by the latest video which has surfaced on the internet, the Maha actress makes for a pretty and happy bride during the Haldi ceremony.
