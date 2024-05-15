UNSEEN VIDEO: Grandfather Mammootty’s precious moments with Maryam cannot be missed; Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal look stunning together

As many may already know the stylish actor Dulquer Salmaan has an adorable daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The little angel is often a refreshing sight especially when she poses in photos with her father and grandfather.

Now, in a recent video that surfaced on the internet around a week ago, we can see Maryam having a jolly good time at a wedding along with her parents. Later on, we could also see her sitting alongside Mammootty as both grandpa and granddaughter took a selfie together.

Check out the cute video featuring Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter Maryam

Maryam often makes her appearances on the social media feed of Dulquer Salmaan or Mammootty. The little star kid is often seen in public spaces along with her parents especially when they are vacationing around the globe.

Back in the day, when the Megastar had also shared a picture alongside her, it went viral for all the right reasons. While Maryam looked cute as ever alongside her grandpa, the actor was donning his Rorschach look which set the internet on fire.

On the work front

Coming to the work front of Dulquer Salmaan, the actor was last seen on the big screen in his 2023 Malayalam film King of Kotha. The movie which was also co-produced by him featured the tale of a skilled assassin and gangster known as Kotha Raju from a fictional crime-filled town called Kotha.

The film had an ensemble cast of actors Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many more in key roles.

Now, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming Telugu venture called Lucky Baskar. The film is expected to be a financial drama directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri. The movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead role.

On the other hand, Megastar Mammootty is all geared up to release his next film Turbo. The action flick directed by Vysakh is slated to hit the big screens on May 23, 2024, and also marks the Malayalam debut for actors Raj B Shetty and Sunil.

ALSO READ: Remember Mahanati's iconic marriage scene of Gemini Ganesan and Savitri? Dulquer Salmaan calls it his favorite