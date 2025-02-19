Unseen Video: Sivakarthikeyan is a ‘forever Thalaivar fan’ as he vibes and matches steps to Rajinikanth’s Marana Mass

Sivakarthikeyan has been scoring back-to-back successes, ever since the release of his film Amaran. While the war biopic scored a thunderous roar at the box office, his next lineup of perfectly enviable movies has also become a topic of much gossip. Well, he has Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi and AR Murugadoss’ Madharasi lined up next.

And now, the internet seems to be filled with an unseen yet viral clip of the actor, that captures his fanboy moment for superstar Rajinikanth.

Well, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen happily vibing and even matching the hookstep of Rajinikanth’s entertaining song Marana Mass from the movie Petta. The happiness on his face seeing the senior actor deliver such a powerful dance performance indeed proved his love and adulation for Thalaivar.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, SK’s last film Amaran, a war biopic based on the real life and martyrdom of Major Mukund Varadarajan grabbed immense response from the fans. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial moved fans to tears as they witnessed such a beautiful way of bringing to life the bravery of a real-life hero.

In other news, Sivakarthikeyan’s next film with Sudha Kongara has been titled Parasakthi. From the first glimpse of the upcoming project, SK is seen pulling off a completely new look, essaying the role of a robust student leader whose speech and motivation move everyone to action.

The movie also features actors Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. This project would mark Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film.

Meanwhile, it was only recently the makers of SK’s other forthcoming film unveiled the title and shared the first glimpse. Titled Madharasi, it is directed by AR Murugadoss and would be available in multiple languages.

Sivakarthikeyan’s menacing and power-packed look in the film, flaunting a full beard and going all action mode has also been in the spotlight.