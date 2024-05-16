Unseen Video: Teary-eyed Ram Charan’s wife Upasana at Tirupati; don’t miss Klin Kaara’s peek-a-boo moment

Global sensation Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were sported together visiting the Venkateswara Swamy temple back in March this year. The couple, accompanied by their adorable baby girl Klin Kaara, was left in awe of the serene atmosphere at the temple.

The RRR star and his wife were caught on camera coming out looking emotional with tears filled in their eyes. Both of them had visited the temple on the actor’s birthday and sought blessings. Some fans had noticed that as the couple walked out of the temple, their baby girl's face was also accidentally revealed.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s Tirupati temple visit

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were spotted leaving the temple after receiving blessings from Venkateswara Swamy. They appeared emotional, with Upasana wiping away a tear as they walked out. Klin Kaara, who was with them, seemed fascinated by the many people around.

Moreover, Ram Charan was also recently seen in the public space making a visit to a temple in Pithapuram. The actor along with his mother, Surekha also met his uncle Pawan Kalyan who is contesting as an MLA candidate from the same region. The actor's visit generated a huge chaos with fans of both the Konidela stars accumulating to see them.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan's most recent appearance was in the 2022 SS Rajamouli film RRR, where he starred alongside Jr NTR, propelling him to international fame.

Moreover, the actor is currently in the final stages of his much-anticipated film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film marking the ace director's debut in Telugu cinema is based on a story written by Jigarthanda’s Karthik Subbaraj.

The upcoming movie is said to revolve around the story of an IAS officer who seeks to cleanse out corruption from India’s political system. The film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead who is collaborating with Charan after their 2019 movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Game Changer also has an ensemble cast of actors like Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many more in key roles. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in the latter half of 2024.

Furthermore, the actor is set to collaborate with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for an upcoming sports drama movie, tentatively called RC16. The film has also roped in actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

