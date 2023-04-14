UNSEEN VIDEO: When pregnant Radhika Pandit surprised and complimented Yash for his retro look

Yash has become a pan-Indian film star off late with the humongous success of the KGF franchise. He has dedicated the last few years of his life to KGF films, which has changed his industry image and popularity tenfold. Now his wife Radhika Pandit has shared a video on Instagram that is a nice throwback to the beginning of the KGF Journey. In the video, we can see Radhika Pandit and their daughter visiting Yash on the set of KGF1, where she is seeing him in the official “Rocky Bhai” outfit.

When Radhika Bhai met Rocky Bhai on set

The video features a pregnant Radhika Pandit, visiting Yash shooting for KGF film. She can be heard saying.’ Am I in the 70’s? “to Yash who is dressed in a retro outfit with Bell bottom pants and a long collared shirt. In the post Radhika writes,” When ROCKY met RADHIKA". Fans and followers have been excited for the star couple and the post features a sneak peek at one of their personal moments that we don’t get to see often from film sets. Yash’s spike in stardom has been one of the biggest revelations in Kannada cinema in the last few years and the KGF film has created box office records like none other.

Upcoming Projects

Yash was last seen in KGF Chapter 2, which was released last year. He has not committed to any projects post the grand success of the second installment. The industry has been waiting for an announcement from Yash and there were reports that he was planning to be a part of a bigger project than the KGF films and it was confirmed that we can expect an official announcement this April. He also has KGF Chapter 3 coming up, which will be released by 2025 as per Prashant Neel and Hombale films.

