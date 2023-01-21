Unstoppable NBK 2: Pawan Kalyan to appear on Balakrishna's show; Candids, teaser to Sai Dharam Tej entry

Balakrishna's OTT show Unstoppable With NBK 2 on Aha has become the talk of the town. After Prabhas, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to grace the next episode of the show and the excitement level is sky-high. This is the first time Powerstar will be seen coming on such an interactive show. Ahead of the grand episode, we have got hands of a few candid pics of Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna from the show and it will surely get you excited. Pawan and Balakrishna twinned in black outfits for the episode. While Pawan opted for a comfy look in the sweatshirt, Balakrishna looked dashing in ethnic attire. Watching both stars together on stage is a treat to the eyes of fans.

Check out Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna's candid pics from Unstoppable With NBK 2 here:

Pawan Kalyan teaser from Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2: A day ago, the OTT platform unveiled an exciting promo of the episode and its fire. The latest teaser of the episode shows both the popular actors engaging in a fun interaction. In the teaser, Balakrishna asks Pawan Kalyan to call him Bala, to which the Jana Sena Party leader says, “I am even ready to get defeated. But I can’t call you by that name.” Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Pawan Kalyan, “Most people are your fans. But according to you why didn’t this love get converted into votes?” The suspenseful music that follows leaves everyone wondering about the answer. From his blockbuster movies, and his bond with his brothers to politics, Pawan Kalyan will open up about many interesting things to the host. However, reportedly, Pawan Kalyan has refrained from the team asking about his private life, marriage, and children.

Nephew Sai Dharam Tej joins the show Sai Dharam Tej, the nephew of Pawan Kalyan will reportedly appear on the show, along with director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently helming 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The duo will take part in a fun activity during the talk show. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, uncle, and nephew, have reportedly joined hands for a multistarrer movie. The duo might act together for the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhya Sitham. Director Samuthirakhani himself will be helming the Telugu remake. The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is also producing it. However, an official confirmation regarding the film is awaited. Trivikram Srinivas, who is also a close friend of Pawan Kalyan will accompany the actor-turned-politician on Unstoppable 2. The duo collaborated on Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi, and Teenmaar movies earlier and have stuck to each other through every thick and thin in life.