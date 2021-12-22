Unstoppable with NBK: Balakrishna questions Ravi Teja about drugs case; Opens up on the past slap controversy

As earlier we revealed, the upcoming episode of an iconic show, Unstoppable with NBK hosted by the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will see actor-director duo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni as the guests. The promo of the episode has already taken social media by storm. One can see, NBK questions Ravi Teja about being questioned in the drugs case.

"You are health- and fitness-conscious. How come you were named in the drug abuse case?" Balayya asked Ravi Teja on his chat show. Replying to the question, the Khiladi actor said, "I was pained," and "I myself was shocked," he adds in the other sentence. However, his full reaction to the same will be out in the full episode of Unstoppable with NBK which will go live on December 31, as New Year's special.

In September this year, Ravi Teja was questioned by ED in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ravi Teja spotted rushing to ED office amidst paps and police in connection to Drugs Case

Balakrishna also took a dig at the rumours that he had slapped Ravi Teja over an issue years ago. Addresing the past controversy, Ravi Teja replied, “those who have no work to do must have created such rumours.”

CHECK OUT THE PROMO OF THE EPISODE BELOW:

For the unversed, Bala has an untitled project, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Tentatively called NBK 107, the film will see them teaming up for the first time.