Unstoppable With NBK: Blockbuster actor-director duo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni to grace the show

The latest episode of Unstoppable with NBK witnessed The Pride Of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli And M M Keeravani on the show. The legends shared enthralling conversation, fun moments and unique experiences. Now, the upcoming episode of an iconic show hosted by the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will see actor-director duo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni.

One can see in the photos, Ravi Teja is looking dashing as ever in his cool avatar while Gopichand seems super excited being on NBK's show. The actor-director duo will be seen sharing about their film journey and more.

Check out the photos released by Aha video on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the action-thriller AKhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film released on December 2 opened to mixed responses from the audience and critics alike.

He also has an untitled project, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Tentatively called NBK 107, the film will see them teaming up for the first time.