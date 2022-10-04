Unstoppable With NBK 2: 7 things you need to know about Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show

Nandamuri Balakrishna will once again don the host's cap for the second season of the chat show, Unstoppable With NBK. The filming of the show is presently underway and makers have shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. The Akhanda star looked dapper in a brown coat and matching trousers. He donned a light brown shirt underneath. With a hat, a whip, a sword, and leather gloves, the actor gives Indiana Jones vibes. Directed by Prashant Verma, the Unstoppable with NBK season 2 anthem has been composed by Mahati Swarasagar and sung by Roll Rida. On this note, we bring to you some insights about the chat show, you are probably unaware of.

30,000 fans to attend Elated by Nandamuri Balakrishna's return to the OTT platform, fans are going berserk over the passes of the teaser launch event of the show. Over 30,000 passes have been given out so far. A total of 14,875 passes have been booked online.





Teaser to be out today The teaser of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 will be launched today at the grand event in Vijayawada at 6 PM. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Dream come true for me! Super excited for this project with none other than Man of Masses #NandamuriBalakrishna garu. Teaser launch of this @ahavideoin original from 6pm onwards @ Vijayawada." Nandamuri Balakrishna will be traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in a private jet today for the teaser release.

Premiering this Dussehra Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the first episode of Unstoppable with NBK will stream during Dussehra 2022. A little birdie had told us, "The chat show will witness an interesting lineup this time again. The makers have planned a special launch before the first episode of NBK goes live during Dussehra 2022."





Balakrishna's OTT debut Unstoppable with NBK, marked the OTT debut of Nandamuri Balakrishna. It was also his first time as a host. The Simha actor garnered a lot of praise for the primary attempt, and now, fans are eager to witness his charm once again in the second season.



Revisiting Unstoppable With NBK 1 The guests that entertained the viewers in Unstoppable With NBK Season 1 included Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani and Rana Daggubati.