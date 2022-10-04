Unstoppable With NBK 2: 7 things you need to know about Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show
Before the Season 2 of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Unstoppable With NBK premieres, let us check out some insights about the popular chat show.
Nandamuri Balakrishna will once again don the host's cap for the second season of the chat show, Unstoppable With NBK. The filming of the show is presently underway and makers have shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. The Akhanda star looked dapper in a brown coat and matching trousers. He donned a light brown shirt underneath. With a hat, a whip, a sword, and leather gloves, the actor gives Indiana Jones vibes.
Directed by Prashant Verma, the Unstoppable with NBK season 2 anthem has been composed by Mahati Swarasagar and sung by Roll Rida. On this note, we bring to you some insights about the chat show, you are probably unaware of.
30,000 fans to attend
Elated by Nandamuri Balakrishna's return to the OTT platform, fans are going berserk over the passes of the teaser launch event of the show. Over 30,000 passes have been given out so far. A total of 14,875 passes have been booked online.
Teaser to be out today
The teaser of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 will be launched today at the grand event in Vijayawada at 6 PM. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Dream come true for me! Super excited for this project with none other than Man of Masses #NandamuriBalakrishna garu. Teaser launch of this @ahavideoin original from 6pm onwards @ Vijayawada." Nandamuri Balakrishna will be traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in a private jet today for the teaser release.
Premiering this Dussehra
Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the first episode of Unstoppable with NBK will stream during Dussehra 2022. A little birdie had told us, "The chat show will witness an interesting lineup this time again. The makers have planned a special launch before the first episode of NBK goes live during Dussehra 2022."
Balakrishna's OTT debut
Unstoppable with NBK, marked the OTT debut of Nandamuri Balakrishna. It was also his first time as a host. The Simha actor garnered a lot of praise for the primary attempt, and now, fans are eager to witness his charm once again in the second season.
Revisiting Unstoppable With NBK 1
The guests that entertained the viewers in Unstoppable With NBK Season 1 included Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani and Rana Daggubati.
Guestlist for Unstoppable With NBK 2
The reports suggest that the second season of the show will also feature stalwarts like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and among others biggies from the industry. It would be exciting to know who will make it to the show in the latest season.
Upcoming projects
Furthermore, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in Gopichand Malineni's directorial NBK107. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be stepping into Tollywood with this movie. He has been roped in as the antagonist in the drama. Apart from them, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a crucial role in NBK107. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale, S Thaman has provided the music for the movie.
Now, coming to the technical crew, while Rishi Punjabi has cranked the camera for the project, acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for the film. Additionally, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is heading the editing department, and AS Prakash is the production designer. The high-octane action sequences for NBK 107 have been choreographed by stun master duo Ram and Lakshman.
Over and above this, Nandamuri Balakrishna and F3 director Anil Ravipudi have teamed up for an upcoming action film, tentatively titled NBK108. The film marks the first collaboration of the actor and director duo.
NBK108 is said to have an engrossing narrative in a different genre with a mass-appealing script. The venture will see the protagonist Balakrishna in a never seen avatar. Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, the other cast and crew of the film have not been announced yet. S Thaman is also providing tunes for the movie. The composer is also credited with Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster hit Akhanda.
Both films have already created a massive buzz among movie buffs.
