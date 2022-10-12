Unstoppable with NBK 2: Balakrishna, Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh's first episode promo is LIT

When Nandamuri Balakrishna is on the screen, all you can expect is fire. His aura, enthusiasm, and the vibe is contiguous, leaving everyone hooked to the screen. The actor is not just entertaining his audiences on the big screen but is also giving them the right entertainment with his OTT talk show Unstoppable. He is back with the second season after a successful first season. The second edition will kickstart on a grand note this weekend with none other than his brother-in-law and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son-in-law Nara Lokesh as its first guest. The promo of the show was released a few hours ago and it's perfect entertainment. From recalling his friendship with former AP CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy to saying I love you to his wife Bhuvaneshwari, host Balakrishna has tapped into the other side of the politician and his brother-in-law and made it a perfect entertaining episode.

Balakrishna praises Chandrababu Naidu Balakrishna gave a heap-worthy introduction to Chandrababu Naidu, who married his sister, and called him the tallest leader in history. The actor also lauded him for making the barren land into thousands of crores worthy of Hyderabad.

Light-hearted conversation The teaser gave a sneak peek into Nandamuris and Naras interacting with each other in a lighter vein. Balakrishna asks his brother-in-law what is the most romantic thing he did in life, Chandrababu gives a witty reply and says 'he is more romantic than him'. He also remembers his college days where he tried to woo girls by removing the silencer from his bike. Balakrishna challenges Chandrababu Naidu to propose to his sister The host insists Chandrababu call his sister, Bhuvaneshwari and say 'I love you'. He called her up and said, 'I am helpless and stuck with Balakrishna here' but reveals that he calls her fondly 'Bhu'.

The Nandamuri and Nara's politics As it is well known that they are from a political family, how can there be no discussion about that right? While Balakrishna's father founded Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu married his daughter Bhuvaneshwari and became chief. The politician opens up about his decision to lead an internal coup within the TDP party in 1995. He also asks Balakrishna for his views. Chandrababu recalls his friendship with YS Rajasekhar When Balakrishna asked Chandrababu Naidu who is his best friend, the politician surprised everyone as he took late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, whose son and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is a rival to Naidu. He also recalled his friendship with Rajasekhar and shared a special memory with him.



Balakrishna's son-in-law Nara Lokesh's entry Balakrishna questions son-in-law Nara Lokesh about his failure in the 2019 elections and also prods him to talk about his father Chandrababu's attire, which he carries on every occasion. The host also took a jibe at Lokesh's latest controversial pic from the pool and left everyone in the room split.

Well, the Nandamuris and Naras make a perfect combination and this episode promises to prove the same. From politics, family, childhood memories, successes, and failures, the first episode of Unstoppable is a blend of entertainment. Unstoppable with NBK marks the debut of Balakrishna on OTT. After the successful first season with celebs Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, and others, he came back as host for the second season as well, The second installment of this highly successful show will begin its digital premiere on Aha Video on October 14. Watch Unstoppable With NBK Season Episode 1 Promo Here: