Unstoppable With NBK 2: Pawan Kalyan shares about his relationship with former wives; Reveals suffering depression

Pawan Kalyan also spoke about suffering from bronchitis, and asthma since childhood and even slipping into depression. He also added how he even contemplated committing suicide and picked up a licensed revolver from his brother Chiranjeevi's room.

Pawan Kalyan 's highly anticipated episode on the OTT show of Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2 is out. The Powerstar attended a chat show for the first time and got candid about his personal life, acting, depression and more. The actor caught the eyes of everyone as he revealed about his three marriages and battling depression.

The Jana Sena party chief also opened up about his marriages and former wives. The actor said, "I didn't marry all three at a time. For some reasons, the marriage couldn't work out and we got separated. I never intended to marry once also but it just happened. The opposition parties often talk about my marriage. I also know a lot about their personal lives but my ethics and values don't give me the manners to talk about someone's life."

In the show, when host Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Pawan Kalyan whether he is in touch with his former wives, the actor answered in the affirmative. He said that he is on talking terms with them and knows about their lives.

Pawan Kalyan's marriages

Pawan Kalyan first had an arranged marriage to a 19-year-old girl named Nandini. Later, despite being married, he got into a live-in relationship with actress Renu Desai, whom he fell in love with on the sets of Badri and Johnny. He got divorced from Nandini in 2008 and married Renu Desai in 2009. The couple had two kids, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. However, they got divorced in 2012. Powerstar then married a Russian girl Anna Lezhneva in December 2013 and has two kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanoich.

Upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the venture further stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in important roles. He will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

He is teaming up with director Sujeeth for his forthcoming film. The makers of the film hosted a grand launch event with a formal puja ceremony, which was attended by Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth, Allu Aravind, and the team.