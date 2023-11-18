Unstoppable with NBK: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga promo is out

The Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable show has hosted several prominent figures over the past 1 and 2 seasons, including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and many more. The Unstoppable with NBK limited edition show premiered on October 17, featuring the cast and crew of Balayya's latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari. In the latest upcoming episode which is all set to telecast on the 24th of November, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared as guests on the show to promote their upcoming film Animal.

The promo of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable show with Ranbir Kapoor has been aired on the ahavidoein X (formally Twitter). In the promo Nandamuri Balakrishna introduced Ranbir Kapoor to the show with a flourish, describing him as "as handsome as a blood moon, as talented as a chameleon, and the most gifted grandson of the Kapoor family." Ranbir Kapoor then made his grand entrance by uttering Balakrishna's famous dialogue, "Flute jinka mundu vudu, simham mundu kadu."

The promo also featured Rashmika Mandanna, with whom Balakrishna was seen sharing some lighthearted moments as she entered the set. The promo hinted at game rounds based on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, including Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Animal in Hindi.

One of the most exciting moments in the show came when Rashmika called up Vijay Deverakonda he greeted her casually saying, "What's up, KRUSH?" In the background, the popular song Kadalalle from the movie Dear Comrade played, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

The promo exuded an infectious sense of fun and anticipation, leaving fans eager to discover what the full episode has in store.

The promo on ahavidoein X (formally Twitter) of Balayya Unstoppable show with Ranbir Kapoor was captioned as, ‘#UnstoppableWithNBK Wildest episode is gonna be 🅺ickass 🅲RUSHing( read KRUSH) 🅟owerful 🅳ominating Mark your calendars for the Wildest Entertainment Feast… Nov 24 it is”.

Check out the tweet of Ranbir Kapoor and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK limited edition show below

Ranbir Kapoor sports a casual look for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK limited edition

A picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Balayya has been shared, where the Rockstar actor is seen donning a casual brown checked shirt with a white t-shirt beneath it. As for Balakrishna, he was wearing a fashionable blazer with a black shirt.

Rashmika Mandanna exuded elegance in a stunning black saree, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga looked dapper in a traditional blue kurta. Balayya, on the other hand, opted for a sophisticated black designer blazer paired with a black shirt.

Checkout the promo of Ranbir Kapoor and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK limited edition show below

More about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal film

Animal is billed as a high-octane crime thriller. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and a host of other prominent actors. To coincide with Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday on September 28, the filmmakers released the teaser, which has been met with overwhelming acclaim from both fans and critics.

Additionally, they have released three songs from the film: Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1st in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

More about Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK109

Nandamuri Balakrishna NBK109 is directed by Bobby, who is known for directing Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Pawan Kalyan's Sardar Gabbar Singh. The filmmakers recently took to social media to announce the shoot of the film has commenced.

