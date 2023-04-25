Upasana baby shower: Mom-to-be shares priceless moments with husband Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and family; PICS

Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a few priceless moments with her family from their baby shower. The star wife dropped a few perfect family pics featuring her husband Ram Charan, father-in-law Chiranjeevi, mother-in-law Surekha, and sisters-in-laws Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan with their children.

Upasana posed with hubby Ram Charan and her in-laws for perfect family portraits from the baby shower party at their home. Another pic shows the parents-to-be posing with Chiranjeevi and his wife. The megastar is all smiles in the pics and looks super excited to welcome his grandchild.

Sharing the pics on social media, Upasana wrote, "Thank you for all the love. Our baby is truly blessed. Priceless moments." While Charan looked dashing in a white shirt and trousers, Upasana opted for a blue dress for the special night. According to reports, Ram Charan's sister Sushmita hosted this intimate baby shower attended by just family members at their home in Hyderabad.

Check out pics from Ram Charan and Upasana's baby shower here:

On Monday also, a few pics from Upasana and Ram Charan's baby shower with their friends went viral on social. Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Lakshmi Manchu, Kanika Kapoor and others attended. The Pushpa star shared a pic with preggers Upasana and sent her love and wishes. The mom-to-be also shared a few inside pics from the party and they are going viral.

Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

Ram Charan and Upasana's celebrations have begun as they are set to welcome their baby soon. Yes, from babymoon, baby showers to parties, their pregnancy has been wonderful and exciting. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is pregnant and super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. As Upasana revealed that she is currently in her third trimester and that she is due in July, Ram Charan is expected to take a break from the shoot of his upcoming film RC15. Upasana also confirmed that she will deliver her first child in their homeland, India with her family members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wears a pink sequin dress for her baby shower and its costs a BOMB